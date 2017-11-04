Predators' Pekka Rinne: Ekes out road win over Anaheim
Rinne set aside 35 of 38 shots in Friday's 5-3 road win over the Ducks.
Nashville's top tender looked as cool as a cucumber between the posts, despite host Anaheim steadily increasing its shot totals as the game wore on. Also, it's tough to blame Rinne for a Hampus Lindholm power-play goal from the second period, as the savvy defenseman simply blasted one home right off the draw. The Predators will now skip over to Los Angeles for Saturday's game against the Kings. We wouldn't assume that Rinne will get the nod for both sides of the back-to-back set -- historical B2B trends point to Juuse Saros getting the call -- though it's still best to wait for official confirmation before locking in your fantasy lineups.
