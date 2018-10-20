Predators' Pekka Rinne: Exits with possible concussion
Rinne left Friday's game early in the third period with an undisclosed injury after a collision with Kevin Fiala, Paul Skrbina of The Tennessean reports.
The two got tangled up on a goal by Sam Bennett that tied the score at 3-3, and while Rinne stayed on the ice for a couple of minutes after that, he ended up getting pulled from the game and being replaced by Juuse Saros. While the circumstances suggest a possible concussion, as yet the Predators haven't revealed any details regarding the netminder's injury.
More News
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Tending twine Friday•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Makes 29 stops in win over Wild•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Tending goal Monday•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Turns in 29-save shutout•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Will face off against Jets•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Gearing up for home opener•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...