Predators' Pekka Rinne: Exits with possible concussion

Rinne left Friday's game early in the third period with an undisclosed injury after a collision with Kevin Fiala, Paul Skrbina of The Tennessean reports.

The two got tangled up on a goal by Sam Bennett that tied the score at 3-3, and while Rinne stayed on the ice for a couple of minutes after that, he ended up getting pulled from the game and being replaced by Juuse Saros. While the circumstances suggest a possible concussion, as yet the Predators haven't revealed any details regarding the netminder's injury.