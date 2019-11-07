Predators' Pekka Rinne: Expected to start Thursday

Rinne is slated to get the starting nod on the road versus Colorado after being the first goalie off the ice at Thursday's game-day skate, per Paul Skrbina of The Tennessean.

Rinne remains undefeated in regulation this season, as he is 8-0-2 with a .923 save percentage and a pair of shutouts in 10 appearances. The Finnish netminder will look to keep rolling against a depleted Colorado squad that is missing Mikko Rantanen (lower body) and Gabriel Landeskog (lower body). It will be the all-star Rinne facing off with a relatively untested Pavel Francouz in Thursday's clash.