Predators' Pekka Rinne: Faces light workload in win
Rinne made just 17 saves in a 5-2 win over the Ducks on Sunday.
The 36-year-old netminder has now won four straight games. Meanwhile, the victory over Anaheim moves Rinne's record to a sensational 10-2-1 with a 1.68 GAA and .942 save percentage. Nashville's starter has to be considered a Vezina Trophy front-runner at this point.
