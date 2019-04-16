Predators' Pekka Rinne: Faces ton of rubber in win

Rinne stopped 40 of 42 shots in Monday's 3-2 win over the Stars in Game 3.

Rinne has given up only six goals through three games in the series so far, a main reason why the Predators now hold a 2-1 series lead. As long as Rinne is at the top of his game, the Predators are a threat to make a deep run.

More News
Our Latest Stories