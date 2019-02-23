Predators' Pekka Rinne: Facing Avalanche

Rinne will guard the cage in Saturday's home game against Colorado, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Rinne was fantastic in his last start Thursday against the Kings, turning aside 28 of 29 shots en route to a tidy 2-1 win. The Finnish netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up a fourth straight victory in a home matchup with a surging Avalanche team that's won three consecutive contests.