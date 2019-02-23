Predators' Pekka Rinne: Facing Avalanche
Rinne will guard the cage in Saturday's home game against Colorado, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Rinne was fantastic in his last start Thursday against the Kings, turning aside 28 of 29 shots en route to a tidy 2-1 win. The Finnish netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up a fourth straight victory in a home matchup with a surging Avalanche team that's won three consecutive contests.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...