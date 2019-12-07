Predators' Pekka Rinne: Facing Devils on Saturday
Rinne will start Saturday's game against the Devils, Paul Skrbina of the Tennessean reports.
Rinne gets a juicy home matchup against a visiting New Jersey club that's playing its second game in as many nights and ranks 30th with 2.46 goals per game. The Finnish netminder is just 1-4-1 in his past six starts. The win was a shutout, but Rinne allowed 21 pucks past him in the other five games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.