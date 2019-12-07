Predators' Pekka Rinne: Facing Devils on Saturday

Rinne will start Saturday's game against the Devils, Paul Skrbina of the Tennessean reports.

Rinne gets a juicy home matchup against a visiting New Jersey club that's playing its second game in as many nights and ranks 30th with 2.46 goals per game. The Finnish netminder is just 1-4-1 in his past six starts. The win was a shutout, but Rinne allowed 21 pucks past him in the other five games.