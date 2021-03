Rinne will guard the road cage in Tuesday's clash with Carolina, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Rinne was solid in his last start Sunday against the Stars, turning aside 35 of 38 shots en route to a 4-3 win. The veteran netminder will try to earn his seventh win of the season in a rough road matchup with a red-hot Hurricanes team that's won five straight games.