Predators' Pekka Rinne: Facing Kings at home
Rinne will start Thursday at home versus Los Angeles, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Rinne has won back-to-back starts for the first time since Jan. 7 and Jan. 9. He and the Predators have a solid matchup on paper Thursday, facing a struggling Kings team that has lost five in a row and sit 30th in the league with 52 points through 59 games.
