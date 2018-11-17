Predators' Pekka Rinne: Facing LA
Rinne will patrol the crease in Saturday's home game against the Kings, NHL.com's Robby Stanley reports.
Rinne has been fantastic this season, posting a 6-2-1 record while maintaining an impressive 1.53 GAA and .948 save percentage through 10 appearances. The Finnish netminder will look to stay sharp and snap his two-game losing streak in a home matchup with a Kings team that's 2-5-0 on the road this campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...