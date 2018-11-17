Predators' Pekka Rinne: Facing LA

Rinne will patrol the crease in Saturday's home game against the Kings, NHL.com's Robby Stanley reports.

Rinne has been fantastic this season, posting a 6-2-1 record while maintaining an impressive 1.53 GAA and .948 save percentage through 10 appearances. The Finnish netminder will look to stay sharp and snap his two-game losing streak in a home matchup with a Kings team that's 2-5-0 on the road this campaign.