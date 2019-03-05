Predators' Pekka Rinne: Facing Minnesota

Rinne is listed as a player to watch in Robby Stanley's NHL.com game preview, which indicates he'll guard the goal in Tuesday's home game against the Wild.

Rinne was a little shaky in his last start Friday against the Jets, surrendering three goals on 30 shots en route to a 5-3 loss. The Finnish netminder will look to bounce back and pick up his 24th win of the season in a home matchup with a Wild team that's averaging 2.76 goals per game on the road this campaign, 18th in the NHL.