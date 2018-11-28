Predators' Pekka Rinne: Facing off against division rival

Rinne will tend the twine in Tuesday's game versus the Avalanche, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Rinne is following up his Vezina Trophy season with another top-tier effort, leading the league with a .942 save percentage thus far. He'll need to be on top of his game against the Avalanche, who rank second in the league with 3.74 goals per game and are tied for first with a 30.4 power-play percentage.