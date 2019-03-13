Predators' Pekka Rinne: Facing off against Ducks

Rinne will tend the road twine in Tuesday's tilt versus the Ducks, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Rinne's game has been bumpy lately with an .899 save percentage over the last six contests, but he's received enough support to notch a 4-2-0 record. The Ducks have shown sporadic signs of life lately, including an 8-2 win over the Canadiens less than a week ago, but they're still one of the weaker offenses in the league. Fantasy owners should fade Rinne's projection due to his recent individual struggles, but only slightly since the Predators' skaters have been dependable enough to cover up his flaws.