Predators' Pekka Rinne: Facing off against Islanders

Rinne gets the road start in Tuesday's game against the Islanders, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Rinne has only made five starts in the last month, and it's been rocky, recording a 2-2-1 record, .881 save percentage and 3.44 GAA. He's essentially in a timeshare with Juuse Saros. Rinne faces a daunting matchup, too, as the Islanders have won three straight contests and lit the lamp 11 times in that stretch.