Rinne will protect the home net in Saturday's game versus the Panthers, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Rinne has lost three straight, but with Juuse Saros (upper body) on injured reserve, the veteran netminder will get the starting nod. The Panthers bring a high-powered offense to the table, as they're tied for eighth in the league with 3.23 goals per contest.
More News
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Rough night on home ice•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Taking on Panthers•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Takes loss in relief appearance•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Can't replicate shutout form•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Blue-paint bound Thursday•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Earns first shutout of season•