Rinne will protect the home net in Saturday's game versus the Panthers, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Rinne has lost three straight, but with Juuse Saros (upper body) on injured reserve, the veteran netminder will get the starting nod. The Panthers bring a high-powered offense to the table, as they're tied for eighth in the league with 3.23 goals per contest.

