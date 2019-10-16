Predators' Pekka Rinne: Facing off against Vegas

Rinne will tend the road twine against the Golden Knights on Tuesday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Rinne has won his first three games to start the season, but he has an unimpressive .894 save percentage in that span. It has been five days since Rinne's last start, so he'll need to get right quickly against the Golden Knights, who have scored 11 goals over their last two outings -- both wins.