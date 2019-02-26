Predators' Pekka Rinne: Facing Oilers Monday
Rinne will patrol the crease against Edmonton on Monday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Rinne is coming off an absolute thrashing at the hands of Colorado, allowing five goals on just 21 shots. The 36-year-old owns a .914 save percentage and 2.51 GAA in 44 appearances. Even if those numbers aren't as great as last season's output, the reigning Vezina winner should be started as usual for fantasy purposes.
