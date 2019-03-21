Predators' Pekka Rinne: Facing Penguins

Rinne will patrol the crease in Thursday's home game against Pittsburgh, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Rinne was unbeatable in his last start Tuesday against Toronto, stopping all 22 shots en route to an impressive 3-0 shutout victory. The veteran backstop will look to keep rolling and secure a third straight win in a home matchup with a Penguins team that's 18-11-8 on the road this season.