Predators' Pekka Rinne: Facing San Jose
According to Paul Skrbina of The Tennessean, Rinne was the first netminder off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll guard the goal during Tuesday's home matchup with the Sharks.
Rinne was solid in Nashville's regular-season opener against the Wild on Thursday, turning aside 22 of 24 shots en route to a 5-2 victory. The Finnish backstop will look to keep rolling in a home matchup with a struggling San Jose club that's lost three consecutive games to open the campaign.
