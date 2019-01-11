Predators' Pekka Rinne: Falls apart late
Rinne turned aside 29 of 33 shots faced during Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss on the road to the Blue Jackets.
Rinne has allowed three-or-more goals in six of his last seven starts despite playing behind a Predators team that is starting to get key players back from injury. The 36-year-old could cede some more starts to countryman Juuse Saros down the stretch in a bid to stay fresh for the playoffs. Regardless, the Finnish netminder has a 2.31 GAA and .919 save percentage behind a 17-10-3 record in 33 appearances so keep playing him whenever he gets the call.
