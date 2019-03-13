Predators' Pekka Rinne: Falls flat in Anaheim

Rinne allowed three goals on 18 shots in a 3-2 loss to the Ducks on Tuesday.

Filip Forsberg tried to cover the goalie's poor outing with a pair of goals in the third period, but no equalizer was to be found. Rinne dropped to a 24-18-3 record with a 2.54 GAA and a .912 save percentage. Rinne has allowed 17 goals over his last five appearances, which may lead to coach Peter Laviolette giving Juuse Saros the nod Thursday in Los Angeles or Saturday in San Jose.