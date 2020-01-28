Predators' Pekka Rinne: Falls on home ice

Rinne gave up four goals on 30 shots in Monday's 5-2 loss to Toronto.

It was tough to pin this one on Rinne. All four goals he allowed came from close range, including a William Nylander breakway tally in the opening five minutes. But the venerable Nashille netminder hasn't won back-to-back games since Christmas and is now 16-11-3 with a 2.98 GAA and an .897 save percentage.