Predators' Pekka Rinne: Falls short in Game 5
Rinne stopped 25 of 27 shots, getting beat twice in the third period in a 2-1 loss to Colorado in Game 5 on Friday.
This one can't be blamed on Rinne. He did his job and kept the Avalanche silent up until the final few minutes of the third period, when Colorado's desperation allowed it to save its season. Rinne's performance was much sharper than Game 2 and Game 3, and if he plays like this in Game 6, his owners will have little, if anything, to complain about.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...