Predators' Pekka Rinne: Falls short in Game 5

Rinne stopped 25 of 27 shots, getting beat twice in the third period in a 2-1 loss to Colorado in Game 5 on Friday.

This one can't be blamed on Rinne. He did his job and kept the Avalanche silent up until the final few minutes of the third period, when Colorado's desperation allowed it to save its season. Rinne's performance was much sharper than Game 2 and Game 3, and if he plays like this in Game 6, his owners will have little, if anything, to complain about.