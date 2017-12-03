Predators' Pekka Rinne: Fielding shots from Ducks

Rinne will start in goal Saturday versus the visiting Ducks, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.

The Finn has brought his A-game more often than not this season, as he's crafted a 14-4-2 record, 2.38 GAA and .925 save percentage while adding a pair of shutouts to the ledger. Meanwhile, Anaheim has been decimated by injuries, especially among the forward group.