Predators' Pekka Rinne: Fielding shots from Ducks
Rinne will start in goal Saturday versus the visiting Ducks, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.
The Finn has brought his A-game more often than not this season, as he's crafted a 14-4-2 record, 2.38 GAA and .925 save percentage while adding a pair of shutouts to the ledger. Meanwhile, Anaheim has been decimated by injuries, especially among the forward group.
