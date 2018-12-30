Predators' Pekka Rinne: Fifth straight loss

Rinne made 18 saves in a 4-3 loss to the Rangers on Saturday night.

Rinne has now lost five straight games. But he hasn't gotten a lot of offensive support -- he allowed just two goals in three of those losses. Rinne remains a potential Vezina candidate, but right now, you may need to use someone else until the rest of the Preds show up.

