Predators' Pekka Rinne: First goalie off
Rinne was the first goalie off ahead of Thursday's clash with the Canucks, Paul Skrbina of The Tennessean reports, indicating he'll get the home start.
Rinne is stuck in a rut with a three-game losing streak in which he registered a 6.72 GAA , including getting the hook twice. Backup netminder Juuse Saros also hasn't secured a victory in his last five appearances, but is performing slightly better with a 2.96 GAA. At this point, it wouldn't be a shock to see Rinne sit a few games in order to get his season back on track, but he won't be conceding the No. 1 job any time soon.
