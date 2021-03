Rinne allowed five goals on 27 shots in a 6-3 loss to the Lightning on Saturday.

The odds were truly stacked against Rinne on Saturday -- the Bolts were on fire after their Cup banner was raised in front of 3,800 fans. It was Tampa's first home game this season with people in the stands. Rinne is 1-6-1 in his last 8 decisions with a whopping 32 goals against. Two words. Stay away.