Predators' Pekka Rinne: Four regulation losses in last five
Rinne made 31 saves in Tuesday's 2-1 loss to Florida.
Rinne didn't play poorly, but he was outclassed by Roberto Luongo's 45-save performance at the other end. Nashville still nearly equalized, as Filip Forsberg's would-be game-tying goal in the final second was called back due to goaltender interference. Rinne's just 1-4-0 in his past five starts, but at least this loss wasn't on him.
