Predators' Pekka Rinne: Gearing up for home opener
Rinne will draw the home start versus the Flames on Tuesday, Adam Vingan of The Athletic reports
It's only fitting for the reigning Vezina Trophy winner to get the starting nod for the home opener. After all, Rinne will watch three banners go up in the rafters to celebrate his team's 2017-18 accomplishments -- one for claiming the Presidents' Trophy, another for the Central Division title and a third for winning the West. Rinne snagged a 34-save win in the season opener versus the Rangers in the Big Apple last Thursday, and now he'll face a Flames team still getting used to the direction of new bench boss Bill Peters with a 1-1-0 start.
