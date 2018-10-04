Predators' Pekka Rinne: Gearing up to start opener
Rinne is slated to start Thursday night against the Rangers in New York, per Adam Vingan of The Athletic.
Rinne is the reigning Vezina Trophy winner, so it's no surprise that the Predators plan to deploy him in the season opener. He'll field shots from a Rangers club that finished last in the Metropolitan Division with a 34-39-9 record, and GM Jeff Gorton did not make wholesale changes in the offseason.
More News
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Solid in win•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Makes 12 saves in OT win•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Back in net Sunday•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Allows four more goals Tuesday•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Coughs up four goals in preseason loss•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...