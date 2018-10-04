Predators' Pekka Rinne: Gearing up to start road opener

Rinne is slated to start Thursday night against the Rangers in New York, per Adam Vingan of The Athletic.

Rinne is the reigning Vezina Trophy winner, so it's no surprise that the Predators plan to deploy him in the season opener. He'll field shots from a Rangers club that finished last in the Metropolitan Division with a 34-39-9 record, and GM Jeff Gorton did not make wholesale changes in the offseason.