Predators' Pekka Rinne: Get sucked into Jet stream

Rinne made 38 saves for the Predators in a 5-0 loss to the Jets on Saturday.

He was shredded by Kyle Connor and Kevin Hayes, who combined for eight points against him. The Preds still need to clinch a playoff spot, so expect them to put Rinne in the net a lot until they do. He's four wins from a fifth-straight 30-win season, so he has extra motivation. He's a strong play, even though he has lost two straight games.