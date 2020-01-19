Predators' Pekka Rinne: Gets bounce-back win
Rinne stopped 30 of 31 shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Sabres.
Rinne had alternated wins and losses over the last five games, and he stretched that pattern to six contests with this impressive victory. The Finn is up to 16-10-3 with a 2.95 GAA and an .899 save percentage in 29 appearances. The 37-year-old is in the midst of his worst full season, but he's had moments of strength -- just not enough to keep most fantasy owners happy.
