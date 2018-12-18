Predators' Pekka Rinne: Gets hook against Sens
Rinne stopped eight of 11 shots before begin replaced by Juuse Saros to begin the second period in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators.
It's the second time in his last four starts that Rinne has gotten the hook, and while the veteran netminder is still more than capable of strong outings, his .893 save percentage over his last 10 games is somewhat worrying. Look for Saros to shoulder more of the load in net for the Preds until Rinne finds his form again.
More News
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Draws start in Ottawa•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Stays focused in win•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: In net versus Canucks•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Recovers from early error•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Named starter versus Senators•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Surprise loser in Vancouver•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 11
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...