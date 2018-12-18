Predators' Pekka Rinne: Gets hook against Sens

Rinne stopped eight of 11 shots before begin replaced by Juuse Saros to begin the second period in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators.

It's the second time in his last four starts that Rinne has gotten the hook, and while the veteran netminder is still more than capable of strong outings, his .893 save percentage over his last 10 games is somewhat worrying. Look for Saros to shoulder more of the load in net for the Preds until Rinne finds his form again.