Rinne allowed two goals on 33 shots in a 4-1 loss to the Lightning on Monday. The last two goals were empty-netters.

Rinne was solid in goal, but only Dante Fabbro could put a puck behind Curtis McElhinney at the other end of the rink. The 38-year-old Rinne slipped two 2-4-0 through seven appearances this season. He's started the Predators last two games and allowed just four goals on 69 shots in that span. The Finn has a 2.65 GAA and a .909 save percentage, and he's outplayed his younger countryman Juuse Saros to this point. Saros will likely tend the twine in Tuesday's rematch with the Lightning, but Rinne's done enough to earn an even split of the playing time.