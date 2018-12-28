Predators' Pekka Rinne: Gets no support in tight contest
Rinne made 28 saves in a 2-0 loss to the Stars on Thursday night.
Rinne can't do it all. And in fact, he has allowed just two goals in three of the last four games, but won none. Rinne will battle through. Be patient.
More News
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Taking on Dallas•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Drops decision Saturday versus B's•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Road starter in matinee•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Gets no support in tight contest•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting in Philadelphia•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Stellar in losing effort•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...