Predators' Pekka Rinne: Gets no support in tight contest
Rinne made 22 saves Thursday in a 2-1 loss to the Flyers.
Rinne kept his teammates in the game, but they just couldn't solve rookie Carter Hart. Rinne is good, but he can't do it all himself. His record is 22-12-2.
