Predators' Pekka Rinne: Gets nod Monday

Rinne will get the road start against the Sabres on Monday.

Rinne will be going for his 40th win of the season, and you've got to like his odds of picking it up. The Sabres are only 11-20-5 at home and have scored a mere 2.41 goals per game. The big Finnish netminder has a 2.25 GAA and a .929 save percentage, so in addition to getting the victory there's a good chance he will look impressive doing it.