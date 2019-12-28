Predators' Pekka Rinne: Gets pulled in first period

Rinne allowed three goals on six shots in 14:50 before getting pulled in a 5-2 loss to the Penguins on Friday.

The 37-year-old was not sharp in the return from Christmas break, but that's been a theme for most of the season and can't be blamed on the layoff. Despite four wins in seven appearances, Rinne owns just a .879 save percentage in December. Overall, he is 13-6-3 with a 3.04 GAA and .892 save percentage in 22 games this season.