Predators' Pekka Rinne: Gets pulled in Game 1 defeat

Rinne allowed three goals on 16 shots before getting pulled after two periods during a 4-1 loss to the Jets on Friday night. The Jets lead the second-round series 1-0.

The veteran goaltender had an inconsistent first round and this game is another one he will want to forget. The Predators absolutely deserved to win Game 1, but goaltending was the difference, as Rinne was shaky and his counterpart -- fellow Vezina Trophy finalist Connor Hellebuyck -- stopped 47 of 48 shots. Rinne was pulled once in the first round and responded well in his next start, but the veteran has experienced difficulty all season with the Jets. While he did win three of his four regular-season starts against Winnipeg, including Game 1, Rinne has a .892 save percentage in five games versus the Jets this season.