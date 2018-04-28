Predators' Pekka Rinne: Gets pulled in Game 1 defeat
Rinne allowed three goals on 16 shots before getting pulled after two periods during a 4-1 loss to the Jets on Friday night. The Jets lead the second-round series 1-0.
The veteran goaltender had an inconsistent first round and this game is another one he will want to forget. The Predators absolutely deserved to win Game 1, but goaltending was the difference, as Rinne was shaky and his counterpart -- fellow Vezina Trophy finalist Connor Hellebuyck -- stopped 47 of 48 shots. Rinne was pulled once in the first round and responded well in his next start, but the veteran has experienced difficulty all season with the Jets. While he did win three of his four regular-season starts against Winnipeg, including Game 1, Rinne has a .892 save percentage in five games versus the Jets this season.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...