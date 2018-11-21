Predators' Pekka Rinne: Gets starting nod

Rinne will patrol the crease in Wednesday's home matchup with the Blues.

Rinne has been fantastic in the month of November, posting a 5-1-1 record while maintaining an impressive 1.42 GAA and .951 save percentage through nine appearances. He'll look to keep rolling and pick up a third consecutive victory in a home game against a struggling Blues team that's only averaging 2.71 goals per game on the road this campaign, 23rd in the NHL.