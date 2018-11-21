Predators' Pekka Rinne: Gets starting nod
Rinne will patrol the crease in Wednesday's home matchup with the Blues.
Rinne has been fantastic in the month of November, posting a 5-1-1 record while maintaining an impressive 1.42 GAA and .951 save percentage through nine appearances. He'll look to keep rolling and pick up a third consecutive victory in a home game against a struggling Blues team that's only averaging 2.71 goals per game on the road this campaign, 23rd in the NHL.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...