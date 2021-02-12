Rinne will start between the pipes for Thursday's home matchup with Detroit, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Rinne has been decent in a No. 2 role this season behind Juuse Saros, going 2-4-0 along with a 2.65 GAA and .909 save percentage. In Rinne's last two starts, he's been a hard-luck loser, stopping at least 30 shots in each game. The veteran will draw a great matchup against the worst offense in the league in terms of goals per game this season (1.93)
