Predators' Pekka Rinne: Gets starting nod for Game 3
Rinne will be the road starter for Game 3 against the Jets on Tuesday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
After being yanked in Game 1 for yielding three goals on 16 shots, Rinne was peppered with 50 shots in Game 2 and allowed four during a double overtime win. Rinne faced 14 shots in the extra periods, which covered up an otherwise mediocre regulation in fantasy terms. Rinne will need to be much better Tuesday in order to give the Predators a shot to steal back home-ice advantage.
