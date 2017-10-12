Predators' Pekka Rinne: Gets starting nod for Thursday's contest
Rinne will start between the pipes in Thursday's home game against the Stars, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Rinne has been extremely shaky early on this season, posting a 1-1-0 record while registering an abysmal 4.16 GAA and .869 save percentage through his first two appearances. The Finnish backstop will look to right the ship Thursday in a matchup with a Stars team that has only potted a total of seven goals over their first three games of the campaign.
