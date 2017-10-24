Predators' Pekka Rinne: Gets starting nod for Tuesday's tilt

Rinne will start between the pipes in Tuesday's home game against the Flames, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Rinne has enjoyed a strong start to the campaign, compiling a 4-1-1 record while maintaining a 2.01 GAA and an excellent .932 save percentage over six appearances. The Finnish rearguard will look to stay hot Tuesday in a favorable matchup with a Flames team that's averaging just 2.50 goals per game this season, 27th in the NHL.