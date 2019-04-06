Predators' Pekka Rinne: Gets starting nod in finale

Rinne will defend the home cage in Saturday's game versus the Blackhawks, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.

Rinne is hitting his stride right in time for playoffs, winning three straight games and posting a .951 save percentage in that span. A win would secure the Predators the Central Division title, while a loss in regulation could drop them as low as the No. 3 spot. The Blackhawks have averaged four goals per game over the last five, so they'll make it difficult on Rinne and the Preds.