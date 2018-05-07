Predators' Pekka Rinne: Gets starting nod Monday

Rinne will be between the pipes against the Jets for Monday's Game 6 tilt, Scott Billeck of NHL.com reports.

Rinne has posted a 3.92 GAA and .887 save percentage in the previous five games of this second-round series. That's a far cry from the his performance in the opening series against Colorado (a 2.60 GAA and .909 save percentage). Unfortunately for the Finn, he faces the unenviable task of shutting down the Jets' offense, which has been the most potent in the playoffs (3.80 goals per game).