Predators' Pekka Rinne: Gets starting nod Saturday
Rinne will start Saturday against the Blackhawks, The Athletic's Adam Vingan reports.
Rinne will backstop an injury-riddled Predators lineup that will now be without the services of Nick Bonino (illness) and Filip Forsberg (upper body) in addition to the preexisting pile of injuries ravaging the roster. Even so, Rinne figures to find success against an opponent that's getting outscored 3.65 to 2.81 on average.
