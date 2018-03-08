Predators' Pekka Rinne: Gets starting nod Thursday
Rinne will be in net at home against the Ducks on Thursday.
Rinne has a 2.29 GAA and a .928 save percentage, the latter of which ranks third in the NHL. However, recently he's been absolutely outstanding even by his own lofty standards. Over his last 15 games, the big Finn has a 13-1-1 record with a 1.98 GAA and a .935 save percentage. You've got to like Rinne in any matchup right now, but on top of his own great numbers he's facing a Ducks team that has only scored 2.56 goals per game on the road.
