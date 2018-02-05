Predators' Pekka Rinne: Gets starting nod
Rinne will get the road start against the Islanders on Monday, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.
Rinne will start three consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 21, but with the Swede only allowing two goals on 41 shots his last two starts, head coach Peter Laviolette is letting the hot hand ride. Rinne will have to have his best once again though to quiet the Islanders' attack, as they rank third in the NHL for goals scored per game (3.28) and are hungry for points, since a win will move them past Philadelphia and Columbus in the standings.
More News
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Light workload in Saturday's win•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Pitted against Rangers at home•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Pitches second consecutive shutout•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting Thursday night•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Records fourth shutout•
-
Predators' Pekka Rinne: Starting Thursday in New Jersey•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...