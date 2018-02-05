Predators' Pekka Rinne: Gets starting nod

Rinne will get the road start against the Islanders on Monday, Adam Vingan of The Tennessean reports.

Rinne will start three consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 21, but with the Swede only allowing two goals on 41 shots his last two starts, head coach Peter Laviolette is letting the hot hand ride. Rinne will have to have his best once again though to quiet the Islanders' attack, as they rank third in the NHL for goals scored per game (3.28) and are hungry for points, since a win will move them past Philadelphia and Columbus in the standings.